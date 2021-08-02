- Seth MacFarlane Regrets Keeping ‘Family Guys’ at Fox Amid His Disdain for Tucker Carlson I THR News The Hollywood Reporter
- Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane tells Fox ‘this marriage isn’t working’ after comments by news host Tucker Carlson Sky News
- Seth MacFarlane Rips Fox Over Tucker Carlson, Wants ‘Family Guy’ On ‘Any Other Network’ HuffPost
- Seth MacFarlane Hates Tucker Carlson So Much He Wants to Leave Fox Vanity Fair
- Seth MacFarlane Wants ‘Family Guy’ Off Fox Because Of Tucker Carlson UPROXX
- View Full coverage on Google News