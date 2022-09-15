Serwaa Amihere Laments Over How Hard It Is To Sell In Traffic After Spending A Few Hours On The Street

As the brand ambassador for Flora, Serwaa Amihere hit the streets of Accra to sell her product to the general public in traffic and she has lamented over how hard it is.Based on the experience she got after spending a few hours in traffic to sell her product as the ambassador to the general public, Serwaa Amihere has taken to social media to lament over how hard it is to sell in traffic after having a hard time.

According to her, some people are not nice at all on the street and others also gave her a hard time, and based on that concluded that selling in traffic isn’t easy and we believe she will respect those who have been hustling in traffics to make ends meet.

Standing under the scorching sun to sell and makes money isn’t an easy task and this little video from Serwaa Amihere sharing her experience on the streets gives us an insight into what those selling on the streets/in traffic are going through and it’s not easy.

screenshot below;

