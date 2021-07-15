servicemax-to-go-public-in-$1.4-billion-spac-deal

ServiceMax has agreed to merge with a special-purpose acquisition company in a deal that will take the maker of software for field-service technicians public, the companies said Thursday.

The software company—whose current owners include private-equity firm Silver Lake, General Electric Co. and the venture arm of business-software giant Salesforce.com —will merge with Pathfinder Acquisition Corp. in a deal that values ServiceMax at about $1.4 billion.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on the transaction.

ServiceMax has also inked a deal to buy LiquidFrameworks Inc., which provides field-service software to the oil-and-gas industry, from private-equity firm Luminate Capital Partners, for $145 million. It will finance the deal out of the roughly $335 million in cash proceeds resulting from the merger with Pathfinder.

SPACs raise money by going public as empty shells and then have a set period, usually two years, to find a business to merge with. The strategy, which can be quicker and have fewer regulatory hurdles than a traditional initial public offering, surged in popularity last year but enthusiasm has cooled of late.