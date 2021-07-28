serial-liquor-store-burglar-arrested-in-osun

An 18-year-old boy, Matthew Ajayi, a serial liquor store burglar, has been arrested in Osun State.

Ajayi, paraded by the Osun State Police Command on Tuesday, said he had been stealing alcohol in stores for four years and selling it to another liquor seller in Osogbo, the state capital.

The teenager, who had been beaten by those who apprehended him before the intervention of police, disclosed that: “My mother is a teacher while my father is a commercial motorcyclist.”

Command spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola told newsmen that on Monday, July 26, at about 1:30 pm, the Commissioner of Police’s surveillance team arrested Ajayi, who had burgled two different shops along Stadium area of Osogbo.

“The suspect confessed to the crime and mentioned three other members of his syndicate now at large. The suspect equally led the detectives to the shops he and his syndicates have burgled and the victims attested to incessant attacks on their shops. The suspect will be charged to court after the completion of the investigation.” she said.

Another suspected thief, Sandra Bisong, 16, was also arrested for stealing phones.

Bisong said he went to steal the phone to pay off a debt after the debtor had seized an android phone he stole sometime ago.

He was arrested on Monday around 11:45 pm by the Commissioner of Police’s surveillance team while on township patrol within Osogbo metropolis.

The command’s spokesperson said, “The suspect was interrogated, searched and the above exhibits recovered in his bag and he consequently confessed to having snatched/robbed the victims of the exhibits at different locations within Osogbo as some of the victims have identified the suspects and the exhibits. The suspect will be charged to court after the completion of the investigation,” Opalola added.