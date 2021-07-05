Home NEWS Sergio Ramos to undergo PSG medical, unveil Wednesday
Former Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos, will undergo a medical in Paris on Tuesday before his unveiling as a Paris Saint-Germain player on Wednesday, AS reports.

The Spain international will sign a two-year deal with PSG.

Ramos could train under PSG manager, Mauricio Pochettino, on Wednesday once he has been presented by the club.

The veteran centre-back officially left Real Madrid last month after spending 16 years at the club.

The 35-year-old won 22 trophies during his time at Real Madrid.

Ramos joined Real Madrid in 2005 in a €27 million move from Sevilla.

