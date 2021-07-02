Home NEWS Sergio Ramos snubs two EPL clubs
Sergio Ramos snubs two EPL clubs

Sergio Ramos is close to signing for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), but it is believed he snubbed two offers from Premier League clubs.

The 35-year-old became a free agent after leaving Real Madrid last month.

Since his decision to leave became official, Ramos has been attracting interest from around Europe.

However, the Spaniard has now rejected offers from two English clubs in favour of joining PSG.

This is despite being offered a considerably higher wage by one of the teams.

The defender is expected to complete the PSG move subject to a medical, which will take place in a couple of days.

PSG will have no issues paying the Spaniard’s hefty wages and will value his experience, especially in the Champions League.

