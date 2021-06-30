Serena Williams Said She’s “Heartbroken” After Retiring From A Match With Injury. Now Wimbledon Is Facing Backlash For Putting Players In Danger. – BuzzFeed News



Aeltc / POOL/bioreports via Getty Images



“Brutal for @serenawilliams but centre court is extremely slippy out there,” Murray tweeted. “Not easy to move out there.”



In a post-match press conference, Federer also said that the conditions were “a tad more slippery under the roof.”

Williams’ opponent, Aliaksandra Sasnovich, echoed this in a post-match press conference of her own, noting just how slippery the surface was. According to reports, she said: “It was very slippery — I fell as well. When she did an angle, I couldn’t run, because it was so slippery.”