Serbia confirms two cases of COVID Delta variant – Reuters

People wait in line to receive the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine as the country begins mass vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Belgrade, Serbia, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

BELGRADE, July 1 (Reuters) – Two people in Serbia have been diagnosed with the more infectious Delta coronavirus variant, the country’s first such cases, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said the “two younger persons” who have not been vaccinated had recently returned from abroad.

“They are in stable condition,” a statement said, without giving further details.

Around 2.5 million people have now been fully vaccinated in Serbia, which has a population of 6.9 million.

So far 7,047 people have died from COVID-19 in Serbia and 716,562 have fallen ill. Over the past two weeks, Serbia has reported a relatively low 90 cases a day on average.

Last month, Serbia eased most measures aimed at curbing the coronavirus.

