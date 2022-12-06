Switzerland playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri proved Serbia’s nemesis once more by helping knock Dragan Stojkovic’s men out of the World Cup on a tumultuous night at Stadium 974.

Shaqiri netted a last-minute winner against Serbia at the 2src18 tournament in Russia and celebrated by making an eagle shape with his hands to show his support for Kosovo, the country of his birth and a former Serbian province that declared independence in 2srcsrc8. That independence is not recognised by Serbia.

The Chicago Fire man was booed and jeered throughout while at least one Serbia fan was thrown out for anti-Kosovo chanting.

Shaqiri had the last laugh with the opening goal as Switzerland, who came into the game knowing a draw would most likely be enough, advanced from Group G with a dramatic 3-2 win, alongside Brazil despite their surprise 1-src defeat to Cameroon.

After a five-goal fest, the Swiss are heading to the Knockout Stages!