Sennheiser introduces acousting system – News Today

Chennai: Sennheiser, a German audio giant, has announced the launch of IE 900 in ear earphones for audiophiles in India.

Priced at Rs 1,29,990, the flagship model IE 900 is available to pre-book onSennheiser web shop.

The arrival of Sennheiser’s new audiophile in-ear flagship, the IE 900, also marks the launch of the German audio company’s X3R system. German-made and engineered, this deceptively small transducer system delivers the coherent, artifact-free ‘Sennheiser Sound’ found in full-size headphones up to 8 times larger in size, said the company.