SENKO iGAS, the personal CO2 monitor for use in confined spaces – News-Medical.net

International Gas Detectors has developed the SENKO iGAS Personal CO 2 Monitor to detect the presence of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) gas in limited spaces, and it enables users to instantly detect the gas.

Image Credit: International Gas Detectors Ltd

A low-power non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) sensor is utilized by the SENKO iGAS Personal CO 2 Monitor to allow fast and precise detection in a compact, lightweight package. The iGAS Personal CO 2 Monitor comes with an IP66/67 protection rating and has been developed to resist even the most adverse industrial working conditions.

With a battery that lasts for over seven days from just a single charge, it supplies the best-in-class operating time. This makes iGAS Personal CO 2 Monitor the ideal personal protection device for industries such as beverage, delivery drivers and refrigeration engineers.

iGAS personal CO 2 monitor

Designed for detecting CO 2 , the SENKO iGAS Personal CO 2 Monitor is the ideal portable device. It consists of a vibration and visual alarm in addition to a 90 db internal sounder, which makes it ideal for personal safety in rough industrial environments.

The display provides real-time gas concentrations, which make it simple to understand and operate.

The iGAS Personal CO 2 Monitor has been pre-programmed with set alarm levels which can be modified through the PC software. Users are able to download the 30 latest events onto a computer for reporting.

Long battery life

The iGAS Personal CO 2 monitor integrates sophisticated lithium-ion batteries and low-powered IR sensor technology and has the longest operational battery life available on the market. On a single charge, it has an operational battery life of over a week.

In addition to these features, the iGAS Personal CO 2 monitor also utilizes USB for charging and so has the quickest charging time. This feature makes it a highly adaptable device for CO 2 protection and significantly lowers monitor downtime between charges. The iGAS Personcal CO 2 monitor is available to purchase online for next day delivery.

Lightweight, compact and affordable

The iGAS personal CO 2 monitor has been developed with the end-user in mind. The monitor is sealed in an integrated, rubberized and polycarbonate housing, making it extraordinarily lightweight at just 93 g.

The iGAS personal CO 2 monitor’s polycarbonate and rubberized housing enable it to last for a long time. It means that the iGAS CO 2 monitor will withstand the surroundings even if users are delivery drivers working in a laboratory or brewery, or even refrigeration engineers.

The iGAS personal CO 2 monitors NDIR sensor lasts between five and seven years before it requires replacing, which significantly lowers upkeep charges over the long term.

About International Gas Detectors Ltd

International Gas Detectors (IGD) develops, manufacture and market a complete range of gas detection products to protect people and plant against gas hazards in industry, research and commercial applications.

IGD have been specialists in gas detection technology for over 90 years, since the company’s establishment in 1917. Our Gas Monitoring products, which can be found worldwide, are manufactured in the UK to ensure that the highest quality is achieved.

We offer a vast and versatile product range with detector heads for every possible environment. Pioneering the use of addressable gas detection systems IGD today offer the latest networked systems. Our latest addressable gas detection systems network using IGD’s Sentinel+ 2-Wire protocol for enhanced operation and security. IGD is the home of addressable gas detection but we still offer legacy analogue detectors used to interface to older systems.

Our Addressable Gas Detection technology has been utilised extensively for the last 15 years in all industries from Offshore and Onshore Oil and Gas Industry through to Construction, Building Management and Ventilation.

International Gas Detectors Ltd also provides a variety of installation, calibration, commissioning and repair services to keep your personnel and plant safe. Not only do we present on-going traceable calibration and maintenance for our own gas detection systems but also those from other major brands of detection equipment.

Sponsored Content Policy: News-Medical.net publishes articles and related content that may be derived from sources where we have existing commercial relationships, provided such content adds value to the core editorial ethos of News-Medical.Net which is to educate and inform site visitors interested in medical research, science, medical devices and treatments.