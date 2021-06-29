senators-celebrated-a-bipartisan-compromise-on-infrastructure.-now-the-hard-part-begins

WASHINGTON – When a group of Democratic and Republicans senators assembled at the White House Thursday with President Joe Biden to announce an infrastructure deal, it was all smiles and celebration.

“Today is proof that bipartisanship is alive and well in the United States Senate, and in our country,” Sen. Krysten Sinema, D-Ariz., the lead Democratic negotiator, told reporters back at the Capitol.

The celebration for the eight-year, $1.2 trillion deal only lasted a few hours. Despite the marathon negotiations that led to the compromise, the hardest work lies ahead: cobbling together a coalition of progressives, Democratic moderates and – perhaps – Republican centrists to pass the traditional transportation funding bill while also pushing a more ambitious “human infrastructure” program that touches on issues like subsidized child care, home caregiving and climate change that only Democrats support.

Evidence of how complicated that will be was clear when Biden declared at the news conference he would not sign the bipartisan proposal into law without a more progressive budget package with “human infrastructure” elements also landing on his desk – only to carefully walk back those comments Saturday after some Republicans accused Biden of a bait and switch and hinted at backing out of the compromise.

The back-and-forth signals just how fragile the infrastructure deal is in Congress, where Democrats control both chambers by whisker-thin margins. Over the next few weeks, Democrats will be crafting a budget proposal that will need to please progressives and moderates within their party if they hope to pass a separate bill with Biden’s priorities using a special legislative maneuver called reconciliation.

Getting most things passed in Congress requires the backing of progressives and the support of at least 10 Republicans in the Senate – except when the party in control uses “reconciliation,” which allows budget-related bills to get a floor vote without needing 60 votes to overcome a filibuster. The Senate is now evenly split 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris able to break tie votes.

While Biden has backed off his demand, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told reporters Congress would not vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill until the Senate passes its budget bill and sends it to the House sometime in July.

However, the reconciliation package does not exist publicly yet — but a large proposal has been floated by Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent and liberal firebrand who has ramped up pressure on Biden to go bigger on social programs.

Sanders, who chars the Senate Budget Committee, is floating a $6 trillion plan that would incorporate what Republicans have derided as a “liberal wish list”: dropping the age for Medicare eligibility from 65 to 60, providing “robust” pre-school and eldercare program funding, expanding government-supported health care coverage for hearing, dental and vision, and “huge climate provisions,” said Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., who has seen an outline of the plan.

“It is imperative that at this moment in American history, we begin to address the long-neglected problems facing working class people. In addition, of course to physical infrastructure. In addition to climate,” Sanders told USA TODAY last week. “Add all that stuff up. It’s an expensive proposition but I think we have very strong support.”

US Senator Bernie Sanders, Independent of Vermont, speaks to pro-immigration activists from organizations including CASA and the Center for Popular Democracy, as they hold a “WeCantWait” march to urge Congress to act on immigration reform, climate change, healthcare and jobs, during a rally on the National Mall in Washington, DC, June 24, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / bioreports) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/bioreports via Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 0 ORIG FILE ID: bioreports_9D42G2.jpg

Sanders said the price tag of his proposal could decrease, particularly if the bipartisan deal addresses traditional infrastructure that no longer would need to be included in his plan.

Democratic senator: Sanders’ bill ‘will get a lot of work’

Both Democratic majorities in Congress have been pursuing this two-track plan for weeks – the bipartisan deal on one track with the larger progressive bill on a second reconciliation track.

But with a bipartisan deal struck on physical infrastructure, how to pursue the reconciliation budget plan – and how big it is – became a chief point of contention on Capitol Hill.

‘I do trust the president’: Senators scramble to save bipartisan infrastructure deal

“We can’t get the bipartisan bill done unless we’re sure we’re getting the budget reconciliation bill done. We can’t get the budget reconciliation bill done unless we’re sure of the bipartisan,” Schumer told reporters last week. “And I think our members across the spectrum realize that.”

Progressive leaders, such as Khanna, are not worried that Biden’s walk-back Saturday will complicate their efforts to move ahead with both bills.

“Speaker Pelosi knows the votes aren’t there to pass the bipartisan bill unless the House votes to simultaneously on a Senate-passed reconciliation (measure) with bold climate provisions,” Khanna told USA TODAY Monday. “So (Biden’s) statements are not as relevant as the hard count.”

Senate Democratic moderates who helped negotiate the bipartisan deal still harbor reservations about a reconciliation bill, especially one as big as Sanders is proposing.

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont, called it “plenty hefty.” And Sen. Jean Shaheen, D-N.H., shook her head when USA TODAY asked about the $6 trillion price tag: “I think it will get a lot of work.”

“If they think in reconciliation I’m going to throw caution to the wind and go to $5 trillion or $6 trillion when we can only afford $1 trillion or $1.5 trillion or maybe $2 trillion, … then I can’t be there,” Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V. told ABC News’ “This Week”.

But progressives think the price is right on the money, with Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., calling the the price tag “ambitious.”

“Let’s look at the flip side at how we pay for it starting with the most wealthy Americans and multi-national corporations,” he said.

Sanders’ proposal does not spell out how it would be paid for, a task that will be left to Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and other members of the Senate Finance Committee he chairs. But progressives have been throwing out ideas such as ending hundreds of billions in federal subsidies annually provided the fossil fuel industry and raising the corporate tax rate that was cut from 35% to 21% under the 2017 Trump tax cuts.

On whether he’d support raising the corporate tax rate back to 35%, Padilla told USA TODAY, “Maybe not all the way to 35% but up from where they are? Absolutely.”

What will ultimately pass is a bill that both Sanders and Manchin can agree on since the Democrats can not afford to lose a single vote. While it’s unlikely Sanders’ initial proposal makes it to the House, a number of Senate Democrats, such as Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, told USA TODAY they’re open at least to a discussion on an ambitious plan.

“All I know is we have to go big, whatever the definition of big ends up being,” he said. “We have to have a blood oath about part two (reconciliation bill).”

Republicans stand opposed to reconciliation demand

To add another layer of fragility, despite Biden’s assurances of the bipartisan plan, some Senate Republicans have already shown they may be willing to change their minds on the bipartisan bill.

Some Republican senators who had backed the deal expressed hesitancy after Biden threatened he would only sign the infrastructure deal into law if Congress also passed a reconciliation bill.

More: Biden walks back veto threat of infrastructure deal amid intense pushback from Republicans

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., one of 11 Republican senators who negotiated with the White House and endorsed the bipartisan plan, called Biden’s earlier comments “extortion” while Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., said “Any compromise on paid-for infrastructure is a bad deal so long as” Biden, Pelosi and Schumer “insist on pursuing a multi-trillion dollar tax-&-spend reconciliation bill.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., took it a step further Monday in a statement, insisting Biden needs to request Schumer and Pelosi disconnet passage of the bipartisan deal from the reconciliation package, saying Democrats want to “hold a bipartisan bill hostage over a separate and partisan process.”

“Unless Leader Schumer and Speaker Pelosi walk back their threats,” McConnell said, “then President Biden’s walk-back of his veto threat would be a hollow gesture.”

Contributing: Joey Garrison and Matthew Brown

