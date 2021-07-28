Home NEWS Senator recounts being attacked in broad daylight
Senator recounts being attacked in broad daylight

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
    Senator recounts being attacked in broad daylight

Former US Sen. Barbara Boxer of California describes the moment she was assaulted and robbed in Oakland, California.

Source: CNN

