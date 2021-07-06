Home NEWS Senator Abdullahi named Chairman, committee on PIB
The President of the Senate on Tuesday constituted a 6-man conference Committee to deal with differences in the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) which passed into law on Thursday last week. a

The composition is in tandem with Parliamentary practices if there any difference in the bill passed between the Upper and lower legislative chambers.

Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi who was named Chairman of the Committee, bioreports recalls had argued frantically for the sustenance of 3% remittance into the host communities Trust Fund as against the recommended 5% in the report,

His argument was eventually upheld by the upper chamber during plenary last Thursday.

The Committee is expected to meet with the House counterpart to harmonise any differences before a comprehensive copy is sent to the Executive for assent.

Southern Governors reject PIB Bill passed by National Assembly, list demands

