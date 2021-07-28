senate-reinstates-sacked-fuoye-registrar,-olatunbosun-odusanya

The Senate on Tuesday reinstated Mr. Olatunbosun Odusanya, whose appointment as Registrar, Federal University, Oye Ekiti, was terminated by the institution’s council on April 25.

Odusanya, who made this known during an interview with newsmen, said that the committee also ordered the university to reinstate the sacked bursar, Mrs. Bolatito Akande, within seven days.

According to him, the Senate order reinstating him is confirmation he was wrongly sacked.

“My appointment was wrongfully terminated. I petitioned the university chairman, Dr, Mohammed Yahuza, and the vice-chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Fasina, before the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

“The Senate looked at the petition and said that the allegations against me were not strong enough to sack me and consequently ordered the university authorities on Tuesday to reinstate me.

“The Senate ordered that I, Olatunbosun Odusanya, should be reinstated as Registrar, while Mrs. Bolatito Akande should also be reinstated as bursar and ordered FUOYE to report back to them within seven days.

“What happened at the Senate on Tuesday is confirmation of the fact that I was wrongly sacked by the council. I am happy my request was granted,” he said.

Recall that the university council sacked Odusanya over allegations of misconduct and irregularities in appointments between 1st August 2020 and 10th February 2021, levelled against him.