Home News Africa Senate passes Petroleum Industry Bill, approves 3% for host communities – bioreports
News Africa

Senate passes Petroleum Industry Bill, approves 3% for host communities – bioreports

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
senate-passes-petroleum-industry-bill,-approves-3%-for-host-communities-–-bioreports

FILE: Floor of the senate

The Nigerian Senate

The Senate on Thursday passed the Petroleum Industry Bill and approved 3 per cent for the host communities

The upper chamber passed the PIB, 2021 after the clause by clause consideration of the report of its joint committee on Petroleum (Upstream, Downstream and Gas) on PIB.

Although the Senate approved three per cent for the host communities despite protests from the South-South lawmakers, who advocated 5 per cent.

The Senate had before then, held a closed session with the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan congratulated the lawmakers and said the Ninth National Assembly has achieved one of its fundamental legislative agenda.

“The demons (of PIB) have been defeated in this Chamber. We have passed the bill,”  he said.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

335 Visually Impaired Candidates Participate In 2021 UTME...

Secondus: Coping with wave of defections – bioreports

Nnamdi Kanu: Secessionist groups threaten to bomb Aso...

Alleged Culpable Homicide: Court To Rule On El-Zakzaky’s...

Igboho Suspends Lagos Yoruba Nation Rally After Attack...

Nigeria united on Yoruba president in 1999, it...

Anambra 2021: Soludo picks Running Mate

82-Year-Old Woman To Go Into Space With Bezos...

Pakistan Suspends TikTok Again As Court Hears Obscenity...

Pinterest Bans Weight Loss Ads To Thwart Body...

Leave a Reply