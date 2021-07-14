senate-democrats-unveil-marijuana-decriminalization-bill

-
Yahoo Finance Video
Oatly accused of misleading sustainability practices
Ben Axler, Spruce Point Capital Management Founder and CIO joins Yahoo Finance’s Julia La Roche to discuss Oatly accused of overstating revenue and greenwashing by activist short Spruce Point.
-
Yahoo News Video
Mayorkas says migrants shouldn’t travel illegally by sea from Cuba or Haiti
At an event on Tuesday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas discouraged migrants from traveling unlawfully by sea to the United States. After pledging support for the people of Haiti and Cuba, in light of political turmoil in both countries, Mayorkas said, “If you take to the sea, you will not come to the United States.”
-
Yahoo Finance Video
How Sunlight Financial is helping homeowners go solar
CEO of Sunlight Financial, Matt Potere, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Sunlight Financial’s recent debut on the NYSE after a SPAC merger and how the company provides homes with a smooth transition to clean energy.
-
Yahoo News Video
Olivia Rodrigo stops by the White House press briefing
On Wednesday, pop star Olivia Rodrigo made a brief appearance at the beginning of the White House press briefing. She was at the White House to meet with President Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci and encourage young people to get vaccinated.
-
Reuters
U.S. Senate Democrats roll out draft bill to legalize weed
(Reuters) -Three top U.S. Democratic senators on Wednesday unveiled a discussion draft of a bill that aims to legalize cannabis, a move that would allow adult Americans to buy and possess up to 10 ounces of marijuana without facing criminal penalties. The Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act floated by Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, Finance Chairman Ron Wyden and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, would expunge federal non-violent marijuana crimes, further medical research and allow cannabis companies access to essential financial services.
-
Reuters
Bank of Canada governor Macklem speaks after rate decision
Below are some key quotes from a news conference by Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem on Wednesday after the central bank held interest rate steady. The levels remain quite elevated, but we’ve already seen some moderation.