senate-democrats-unveil-major-climate-provisions-in-$3.5-trillion-budget-proposal

Included in the newly released outline of Senate Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget resolution are key details on which climate provisions made the cut.

Why it matters: The budget resolution sets the stage for consideration of a Democrats’-only measure to fund some of President Biden’s key priorities, including some of the most far-reaching proposals yet enacted in the U.S. to tackle the climate crisis.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The intrigue: According to a summary from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office, the resolution’s top-line numbers will make room for a Civilian Climate Corps in the eventual reconciliation bill. This is a major priority for some environmental groups, including the Sunrise Movement.

Democrats also intend to include a Clean Electricity Standard (CES) in the reconciliation bill aimed at meeting Biden’s goal of achieving 100% carbon-free power by 2035.

The CES they intend to incorporate into the reconciliation bill was written by Democratic Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota, who co-authored a CES bill in 2019.

The White House initially proposed a CES as a way to decarbonize the electricity sector while allowing utilities the flexibility in choosing how to do so. Whether the CES could be included in a reconciliation package and have continued White House backing is unclear.

“Getting it included in the budget package sends a strong signal we are committed to tackling climate change. I will continue to work hard on getting a CES done because we cannot squander this moment. We can either lead or follow when it comes to the clean energy transition, and I want us to lead,” Smith said in a statement.

Details: The resolution also includes funding that Democrats intend to carve out for:

Clean energy and vehicle tax incentives, which go above and beyond what’s included in the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Agriculture, wildfire prevention and forestry.

Buying clean technologies for the federal government.

Making buildings more efficient.

Forming a clean energy accelerator to develop new technologies.

What we’re watching: The resolution summary Democrats released includes a reference to “A new Methane Reduction and Polluter Import Fees to increase our emissions reductions,” which could have trade implications. The outline has yet to be translated into legislative language.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free