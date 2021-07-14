senate-democrats-reach-$3.5-trillion-budget-agreement,-paving-the-way-for-biden’s-funding-priorities

-
Associated Press
Senate Democrats reach $3.5 trillion budget agreement
Senate Democrats announced late Tuesday that they’d reached a budget agreement envisioning spending an enormous $3.5 trillion over the coming decade, paving the way for their drive to pour federal resources into climate change, health care and family-service programs sought by President Joe Biden. The accord marks a major step in the party’s push to meet Biden’s goal of bolstering an economy that was ravaged by the pandemic and setting it on course for long-term growth — and includes a Medicare expansion of vision, hearing and dental benefits for older Americans, a goal of progressives. “We are very proud of this plan,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told reporters.
-
Reuters Videos
Senate Dems offer $3.5 trln for ‘human infrastructure’
[SCHUMER]: “The budget committee has come to an agreement.”Senate Democrats unveiled a $3.5 trillion dollar investment plan that would come on top of an existing $1.2 trillion dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill.Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer excitedly announced the measure late Tuesday.[SCHUMER]: “Every major program that President Biden has asked us for is funded in a robust way.”The Democratic spending bill would fund what President Joe Biden has called “human infrastructure,” including healthcare and home care workers, and might not need a single Republican vote.Schumer said the agreement, which still must be endorsed by the 50-member Senate Democratic caucus, would include a significant expansion of the Medicare healthcare program for the elderly – a top goal of Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders.[SANDERS]: “The wealthy and large corporations are going to start paying their fair share of taxes, so that we can protect the working families in this country and all over America.”Sanders suggested plan would include tax hikes on wealthy individuals and large corporations, and would include provisions to combat climate change.[SANDERS]: “If we do not get our act together in transforming our energy system away from fossil fuel, that the planet we’re going to be leaving our children and our grandchildren will be increasingly unhealthy and uninhabitable.”Further details were expected on Wednesday, when Biden will meet with Senate Democrats to discuss the plan.The Senate’s 50 Republicans are not expected to back the broader infrastructure effort.That forces Democrats to pursue the plan through what’s known as budget “reconciliation,” a procedure that permits some bills to become law with a simple majority vote.
-
Reuters
U.S. Senate Democrats agree to $3.5 trln for budget reconciliation bill
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden’s drive for big new infrastructure investment got a boost on Tuesday when leading Senate Democrats agreed on a $3.5 trillion investment plan they aim to include in a budget resolution to be debated soon, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. “We have come to an agreement,” Schumer told reporters after more than two hours of closed-door talks that included Senate Budget Committee Democrats and White House officials. Republicans have not been part of these negotiations.
-
Reuters
Biden backs $3.5 trln spending plan, Republicans blast massive package
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden made the case for his sweeping, two-track infrastructure initiative on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, a day after leading Senate Democrats agreed on a $3.5 trillion plan billed as the biggest boost in decades for U.S. families. Biden joined fellow Democrats for a closed-door lunch where he sought their support and discussed strategy for passing both a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal https://www.reuters.com/world/us/whats-us-senates-12-trillion-infrastructure-plan-2021-06-24 to rebuild America’s roads and bridges, and the larger Democratic https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-senates-reconciliation-process-its-not-way-it-sounds-2021-06-16 package that also addresses climate change and the need for stronger social services. “We’re going to get this done,” Biden said as he walked into the meeting with Democratic senators.
-
Yahoo Finance Video
Why ‘dumb money’ has been right on the stock market
Schwab Chief Investment Strategist, Liz Ann Sonders, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the lack of reaction in the market after the release of the CPI data and her article ‘Whole Lotta Love: Sentiment’s Potential Warning.’
-
-
The Fiscal Times
Democrats Search for Consensus on Massive Spending Package
Democratic lawmakers are rushing this week to complete the blueprint for a massive, multi-trillion-dollar spending package they plan to offer alongside a smaller, bipartisan infrastructure bill, and as Politico reports Tuesday, they are cramming as many priorities as they can into the plan, which is likely their last opportunity to pass legislation via budget reconciliation this year — a process that would theoretically require no GOP support.The package is expected to include programs left out
-
Reuters Videos
EU proposes ban on new fossil-fuel car sales from 2035
The EU on Wednesday proposed an effective ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars as of 2035, as part of a broader package of measures on climate change. The European Commission proposed a 55% cut in CO2 emissions from cars by 2030 versus 2021 levels.And then a 100% cut by 2035, which would make it impossible to sell new fossil-fuel-powered vehicles in the bloc.To boost EV sales, Brussels also proposed legislation that would require countries to install public charging points along major roads by 2025.The Commission proposals will need to be negotiated and approved by EU member states and the European Parliament, which could take around two years.Low-emission vehicle sales surged in Europe last year, with one in every nine new cars sold an electric or plug-in hybrid.Full electrification is still a long way off, though.Many carmakers have announced investments in electrification, partly in anticipation of tougher emissions targets from the EU.Last month, Volkswagen said it would stop selling cars with combustion engines in Europe by 2035, but later in China and the U.S., as part of its shift to electric vehicles.And last week, Stellantis said it would invest more than $35 billion by 2025 on electrifying its line-up.
-
Washington Examiner
White House hesitant to endorse $3.5 trillion reconciliation proposal
President Joe Biden’s top spokeswoman was hesitant Wednesday to endorse the new $3.5 trillion infrastructure reconciliation proposal announced by Senate Democratic leadership Tuesday night, even as her boss was on Capitol Hill rallying Democratic support for it.
-
The Wrap
‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic to Be Resentenced in Murder-for-Hire Case
Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka “Joe Exotic” from Netflix’s “Tiger King,” has won an appeal of his prison sentence. Maldonado-Passage, who is currently serving a 22-year sentence for attempting to have his rival Carole Baskin killed, will be resentenced. His convictions will not change, however. Basically, Maldonado-Passage was found guilty of twice attempting to hire (two different) people to murder Baskin. His 22-year sentence considered those attempts as separately punishable offenses. Maldonad