Senate confirms Joe Ohiani as ICRC Director-General

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Mr. Joe Aniku Michael Ohiani as the Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

The nominee’s confirmation followed the consideration of the Committee on Works.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Adamu Aliero (PDP – Kebbi Central), in his presentation, said Ohiani was asked questions on the mandate of ICRC, and how he would apply the knowledge and experience gathered over time to enhance the workings of the Commission.

The lawmaker informed his colleagues that, “the nominee responded intelligently and provided satisfactory answers to all questions asked.”

The panel, in its recommendation, said, “after careful and diligent assessment of the nominee’s extensive resume, performance during the screening exercise, knowledge, experience and character, the committee considers him suitable for confirmation as the Director-General of the Infrastructure Regulatory Commission.”

The nominee was confirmed, thereafter, by the upper chamber.

