Sena vs Sena: Election Commission asks Uddhav, Shinde factions to prove majority support in Shiv Sena by August 8

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has asked

Uddhav Thackeray

and

Eknath Shinde

to each submit documentary evidence to prove that they alone enjoy respective majority support in the Shiv Sena.

The poll panel has asked the warring factions to submit signed letters of support in the party’s legislative and organisational wings and a written statement by 1pm on August 8.

After his rebellion led to the collapse of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Shinde took oath as Maharashtra CM on June 30 along with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy. Since then, he has claimed that the majority of the MLAS are with him.

Is Eknath Shinde chipping away at Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, one post at a time?

Is Eknath Shinde chipping away at Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, one post at a time?

Shinde’s faction has selected the Speaker as well as the Chief Whip in Maharashtra, and most recently picked the party’s floor leader in the Lok Sabha after 12 of the 19 MPs gave their support to the rebel camp.

The Uddhav-led Shiv Sena has claimed that the appointments are ‘illegal’ till the time the Supreme Court makes a decision on disqualification notices that were issued against the rebel legislators before the MVA government fell.

Meanwhile, the Shinde camp is now reportedly moving to take control of the Shiv Sena’s representative council. The council is the Sena’s largest official forum with 282 members and comprises Sena office-bearers from party president to shakha pramukhs.

The CM’s camp has already written to the poll body to gain recognition as the real Shiv Sena.

(With inputs from agencies)

