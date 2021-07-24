sen.-ted-cruz-swings-at-cleveland-baseball-team-name-change,-spectacularly-misses

-
Associated Press
Marsquakes offer detailed look at red planet’s interior
A quake-measuring device on Mars is providing the first detailed look at the red planet’s interior, revealing a surprisingly thin crust and a hot molten core beneath the frigid surface. The three studies and a companion article appeared in Thursday’s edition of the journal Science.
-
Reuters
Biden tests political muscle with campaign stop for Virginia governor candidate
President Joe Biden tested his political muscle in the state of Virginia on Friday in a campaign stop for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe, who Biden said was running against an “acolyte” of former President Donald Trump. Biden traveled the short distance from Washington to a park in Arlington, Virginia, for the event for McAuliffe, a long-term fixture in Democratic politics who is running for a second term as Virginia governor in November’s election.
-
Associated Press
Trump’s sway tested in race for open mid-Ohio US House seat
The crowded Republican primary for an open U.S. House seat in central Ohio is testing the ongoing political sway of former President Donald Trump as his choice in the race, a longtime coal lobbyist, is competing against candidates backed by other conservative leaders, movements and donors. The race in the sprawling GOP-leaning 15th Congressional District, which is gerrymandered to include all or part of 12 Ohio counties including parts of Columbus, also has seen endorsements by Republican groups backing women candidates, a powerful anti-abortion group and allies of the former president. Trump, who twice won the state by wide margins, has touted candidate Mike Carey as the best choice to succeed former U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers.
-
Axios
Biden announces up to $100M in aid for Afghan refugees
President Biden announced Friday his administration is allocating up to $100 million in new aid for Afghan refugees and migrants.Why it matters: Unrest and violence in Afghanistan have sharply increased since Biden announced military withdrawal from the country, which is now almost complete and has coincided with large territorial gains by the Taliban.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The U.S. intelligence community has warned that the Afghan government c
-
Associated Press
EXPLAINER: Does suspension end Giuliani’s career in law?
The days of practicing law for the mob-busting prosecutor turned point man for pushing Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election may be over. Rudy Giuliani’s law license has already been suspended in his home state. A New York appeals court took the action in June, saying Giuliani’s bid to discredit the election was so egregious that he poses “an immediate threat” to the public.
-
The Daily Beast
Even Dershowitz Took a Pass on Trump’s Big Tech Suit
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyAlan Dershowitz has long been the go-to lawyer for prominent MAGA-world figures who are having trouble with the law—from legal advice to legal punditry. But when it comes to former President Donald Trump’s class-action lawsuit against the social media giants who booted him off their platforms, even Dershowitz is currently keeping his distance this time.And that’s not from a lack of trying from Trump’s legal team.Two people familiar with the mat
-
-
Refinery29
Is The Olympic Village Just The Thirstiest Place On Earth?
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Petr David Josek/AP/Shutterstock (5835471ag) Brazil’s Larissa Franca wipes off sand while playing the United States during the women’s beach volleyball bronze medal match of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Rio 2016 Olympic Games, Beach Volleyball, Brazil – 17 Aug 2016 When someone mentions the Olympics to me, three words come to mind: Shirtless Tongan flagbearer. (His name is Pita Taufatofua and he’s a Tongan taekwondo practitioner and skier. You’re
-
Associated Press
NBC quickly hires Maria Taylor after her departure from ESPN
Maria Taylor has joined NBC less than a week after her contract with ESPN expired. NBC formally made the announcement during its primetime Olympic show Friday before a replay of the opening ceremony. ESPN and Taylor announced Wednesday that they could not agree on a new contract.