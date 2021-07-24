-
Reuters Videos
China’s rejection of WHO probe ‘unacceptable and dangerous’ -WH
In May, U.S. President Joe Biden ordered aides to find answers to questions over the origin. At the time he disclosed that U.S. intelligence agencies were pursuing rival theories potentially including the possibility of a laboratory accident in China.The WHO this month proposed a second phase of studies into the origins of the coronavirus in China, including audits of laboratories and markets in the city of Wuhan, calling for transparency from authorities. Biden has backed that probe in addition to his own.But China is not living up to its obligations by trying to block further investigation, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who spoke at a briefing for reporters.”Their position is irresponsible and, frankly, dangerous,” she said.Zeng Yixin, vice minister of China’s National Health Commission (NHC), told reporters that the WHO plan “disregards common sense and defies science.” Zeng reiterated China’s position that some data could not be completely shared due to privacy concerns.The first known cases of COVID-19 emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. The virus was initially believed to have jumped to humans from animals being sold for food at a city market.
Associated Press
LEADING OFF: Indians changing team name to Guardians
After more than 100 years, the Cleveland Indians are getting a new name — the team will be called the Guardians next season. The name change, which has its supporters and critics among Cleveland’s fan base, ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning for institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist. “We do feel like we’re doing the right thing and that’s what’s driving this,” club owner Paul Dolan said Friday.
PopSugar
Cat Osterman Is Pitching in Her 3rd Olympics, and She’s as Dominant as Ever
If you like comeback stories, let us introduce you to Cat Osterman. One of the top pitchers in the world during her long career, Osterman has pitched USA Softball through two Olympic tournaments, but after 2008, she wasn’t sure she’d get a chance for a third. It hasn’t taken long for Osterman to assert her dominance once again, starting the Americans’ first game of the Olympic tournament and pitching a three-hit shutout through six innings before fellow pitching legend and ’08 teammate Monica Abbott came on in relief to preserve the win.
The Telegraph
Bernhard Langer stuns fans at Senior Open by driving the ball 350 yards – at 63 years old
Bernhard Langer stunned observers at the Senior Open yesterday by hitting a drive of 350 yards – as a 63-year-old. The German then urged the governing bodies to fix the game’s distance issue. The R&A and US Golf Association are mulling over whether to rein back the big-hitters with regulations placed on the ball, and Langer clearly feels they should act. “So far, they haven’t yet done anything really of any great impact to bring the ball back,” Langer said. “They’ve obviously put restrictions on
Reuters
Disappointed WADA watches as Russians prepare for Tokyo Games
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will be forced to watch as Russian athletes don uniforms in their country’s colours of red, white and blue and compete at the Tokyo Olympics, having received softened sanctions over the nation’s doping scandals. WADA had originally banned Russia from the world’s top sporting events for four years in December 2019, but the sanctions were halved late last year by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), in a clear victory for the Russian side. While the Russians are still not allowed to compete under their own flag, they can now wear their tri-colour uniforms instead of the neutral ones initially imposed by WADA.