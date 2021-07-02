Sen. Ted Cruz Calls Joe Biden ‘Jimmy Carter 2.0’ And It Doesn’t Go So Well

-
The Guardian
Trump gonna Trump: ex-president diverts and deflects as legal woes mount
The former president appeared to mount a typically Trumpian bid to focus attention away from the growing scandal at his company Donald Trump at the border on Wednesday. A report by the Brookings Institution thinktank in Washington argues that ‘Trump is at serious risk of eventual criminal indictment in New York state’. Photograph: Brandon Bell/Zuma/Rex/Shutterstock No one could accuse Donald Trump of lying low when the long arm of the law finally caught up with him. On Wednesday the former US pr
Axios
Progressives distance from Bernie Sanders
Some progressives are distancing themselves from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) — leader of their revolution.The big picture: Three factors are fueling the shift. Some feel he’s not pushing President Biden far enough to the left anymore. Some believe his time as the movement leader has simply passed. Some fear tying their brand to Sanders is a gift to opponents to weaponize in crowded primaries or in general elections — and they’re instead weighing the merits of aligning more directly with Biden.Ge
NextShark
GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Who Used ‘Yellow’ to Refer to Asian Virginians in Interview Calls Out Dems
Glenn Youngkin, the Republican gubernatorial candidate for Virginia, used the word “yellow” to describe Asian people in an interview that recently resurfaced with podcast host Chris Arps back in April. Yellow Whistle, a campaign that aims to fight anti-Asian hate, noted on its website that the term “yellow” has been “weaponized against Asians as the color of xenophobia.” Youngkin secured the GOP nomination for governor days after the interview.
Reuters
New Colorado voting map spurs debate from ski towns to Latina coffee group
Days after an independent commission in Colorado released a map of proposed new congressional districts, a group of about 30 Latina power brokers considered its implications at a garden gathering in Denver’s historic Park Hill neighborhood. The commission had placed the state’s new 8th Congressional District in Denver’s northern suburbs, a decision aimed at reflecting Colorado’s growing Hispanic community. The women vowed to turn out in force for 32 public hearings the commission will hold in July and August in what it has dubbed a redistricting “roadshow.”
Reuters
Bragg looks likely to win Manhattan prosecutor race after rival concedes
Alvin Bragg, a former federal prosecutor and civil rights lawyer, looked likely to become the next Manhattan district attorney after his main rival for the Democratic nomination, Tali Farhadian Weinstein, conceded on Friday. Bragg, 47, would become the first Black person to lead one of the country’s most high-profile prosecutor’s offices, which made headlines this week with a sweeping indictment against former U.S. President Donald Trump’s namesake company and its longtime financial chief, Allen Weisselberg. Bragg held 34% of the votes by registered Democrats in the June 22 primary elections, while Farhadian Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor, was in second place at 30%, with thousands of absentee ballots still to be tallied.