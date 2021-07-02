Sen. Ted Cruz Calls Joe Biden ‘Jimmy Carter 2.0’ And It Doesn’t Go So Well

Reuters

Bragg looks likely to win Manhattan prosecutor race after rival concedes

Alvin Bragg, a former federal prosecutor and civil rights lawyer, looked likely to become the next Manhattan district attorney after his main rival for the Democratic nomination, Tali Farhadian Weinstein, conceded on Friday. Bragg, 47, would become the first Black person to lead one of the country’s most high-profile prosecutor’s offices, which made headlines this week with a sweeping indictment against former U.S. President Donald Trump’s namesake company and its longtime financial chief, Allen Weisselberg. Bragg held 34% of the votes by registered Democrats in the June 22 primary elections, while Farhadian Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor, was in second place at 30%, with thousands of absentee ballots still to be tallied.