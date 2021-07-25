Home WORLD NEWS Sen. Rand Paul confronted by foul-mouthed constituent during a virtual town hall meeting
WORLD NEWS

Sen. Rand Paul confronted by foul-mouthed constituent during a virtual town hall meeting

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
sen.-rand-paul-confronted-by-foul-mouthed-constituent-during-a-virtual-town-hall-meeting

Rand Paul

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. Greg Nash/Pool via AP

  • A Kentucky resident told Sen. Rand Paul to “get f—ed” during a virtual town hall meeting.

  • The interaction was posted on TikTok before being deleted.

  • Paul has been criticized for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine and encouraging people to ditch masks.

  • See more stories on Insider’s business page.

Sen. Rand Paul was told to “get f—ed” during a virtual town hall meeting.

The Kentucky senator was taking calls from constituents when one caller named Alexis Toon said, “Hi Senator, I’m a proud Kentucky citizen, and I just wanted to tell you to get f—ed.”

Paul and his aide momentarily pause before the aide says, “Alright, we’ll go ahead to our next question.”

Toon posted the exchange on TikTok with the caption, “for some unknown reason they called and asked if I’d like to join the town hall Q&A so I took the opportunity and ran with it.”

The video has since been removed.

It’s not clear why Toon took issue with the Republican senator, but Paul has often been criticized for the stances he has taken during the pandemic.

He has said he will not be getting a COVID-19 vaccine and has encouraged people who have had the virus or been vaccinated to “throw your mask away.”

COVID-19 cases have been rising in Kentucky in counties with low vaccination rates.

Paul has also often clashed with Dr. Anthony Fauci, recently butting heads during a heated Senate hearing on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kentucky senator will be up for reelection in 2022, running against former Kentucky state legislator Charles Booker.

Read the original article on Business Insider

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Simone Biles, Team USA sputter in qualifying round...

Tokyo Olympics while you were sleeping: US swimming...

Japan’s Yuto Horigome wins first-ever Olympic street skateboarding...

Global phone hacks expose darker side of Israel’s...

Jennifer Lopez posts a picture of her and...

The largest fire in the US continues to...

Flamingo stance helps weightlifter Li Fabin win Olympic...

Mar-a-Lago primary: Trump wields power with endorsements, but...

Role of race and racism crucial to learning...

91-year-old grandma is penalized by Idaho Legislature’s change...

Leave a Reply