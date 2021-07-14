Sen. Kennedy ‘disgusted’ by Biden’s inaction on Cuba: All he did was send out a ‘press release’ – Fox News

Republicans are urging President Biden to take action to aid the people of Cuba, as protests have erupted in recent days with demands for freedom. Senator John Kennedy told Fox News’ Harris Faulkner on “The Faulkner Focus” that Biden needs to be actively working with world leaders to support the Cuban people.

‘WHERE IS BIDEN?’ CHANT BREAKS OUT AT FLORIDA PROTEST IN SUPPORT OF CUBAA

SENATOR JOHN KENNEDY: What’s happening in Cuba is – it’s a contradiction for me. It’s both beautiful, but it also disgusts me to my core. It’s beautiful because what we’re seeing is people’s innate thirst for freedom. Our desire for freedom is deeply seeded. It’s almost part of the human condition. And the Cuban people want their freedom. When Castro took over, he promised them freedom. Instead, he gave them socialism, which we now know, of course, is just trickle-down poverty. So that part is beautiful. And I think we ought to do everything we can to support the people, the good people of Cuba.

What I find disgusting is the fact that all President Biden has done is issue a press release. That’s it. I don’t even know if he read the thing. President Biden needs to be on the telephone. He needs to be calling the leaders of the UK, of Canada, of New Zealand, of Australia, of India, of Japan, of South Korea, of the European Union, and saying let’s issue a joint statement supporting the people of Cuba. Let’s talk about additional sanctions on the Castro government. We’ve got the Castro government down now, the people have. Let’s choke him to death.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW