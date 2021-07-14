Home WORLD NEWS Sen. Kennedy ‘disgusted’ by Biden’s inaction on Cuba: All he did was send out a ‘press release’ – Fox News
WORLD NEWS

Sen. Kennedy ‘disgusted’ by Biden’s inaction on Cuba: All he did was send out a ‘press release’ – Fox News

by admin
written by admin
sen.-kennedy-‘disgusted’-by-biden’s-inaction-on-cuba:-all-he-did-was-send-out-a-‘press-release’-–-fox-news

Republicans are urging President Biden to take action to aid the people of Cuba, as protests have erupted in recent days with demands for freedom. Senator John Kennedy told Fox News’ Harris Faulkner on “The Faulkner Focus” that Biden needs to be actively working with world leaders to support the Cuban people. 

‘WHERE IS BIDEN?’ CHANT BREAKS OUT AT FLORIDA PROTEST IN SUPPORT OF CUBAA

SENATOR JOHN KENNEDY: What’s happening in Cuba is – it’s a contradiction for me. It’s both beautiful, but it also disgusts me to my core. It’s beautiful because what we’re seeing is people’s innate thirst for freedom. Our desire for freedom is deeply seeded. It’s almost part of the human condition. And the Cuban people want their freedom. When Castro took over, he promised them freedom. Instead, he gave them socialism, which we now know, of course, is just trickle-down poverty. So that part is beautiful. And I think we ought to do everything we can to support the people, the good people of Cuba. 

What I find disgusting is the fact that all President Biden has done is issue a press release. That’s it. I don’t even know if he read the thing. President Biden needs to be on the telephone. He needs to be calling the leaders of the UK, of Canada, of New Zealand, of Australia, of India, of Japan, of South Korea, of the European Union, and saying let’s issue a joint statement supporting the people of Cuba. Let’s talk about additional sanctions on the Castro government. We’ve got the Castro government down now, the people have. Let’s choke him to death. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

California blaze erupts near site of deadliest US...

Judge to hear bid to extradite driving school...

Miami security firm faces questions in Haiti assassination

SUNS at BUCKS | FULL GAME 4 NBA...

Sue Bird on WNBA All-Star Game loss –...

Rents Are Out Of Reach For Most Americans...

Loki Ep. 6 Finale Breakdown, Easter Eggs, and...

‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic’s prison sentenced vacated,...

Brazil’s President Bolsonaro Is Hospitalized With Intestinal Blockage...

911 calls describe scenes before Richard Sherman’s arrest...

Leave a Reply