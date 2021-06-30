Selena Gomez’s Lime Green Manicure Is So Refreshing – Refinery29

Tom Bachik, Gomez’s go-to manicurist, shared a photo of the long, squared, neon-green nails on Instagram, and even divulged the exact bright-green polish he used to create look: A Bio Seaweed Gel Polish in the shade Lime Time. Being a professional gel formula, the polish requires taking a trip to the nail salon to cure under a UV lamp. In which case, you’re actually killing two birds with one stone: You get a trendy manicure, a carbon copy of Selena Gomez’s, and an hour of air conditioning. If you want to try the trend at home, the Barry M Hi Vis Matte Neon Nail Paint in Lime Spark, £3.99, is very similar and doesn’t require a trip to the salon.