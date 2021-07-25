Selena Gomez & Little Sister Gracie, 8, Re-Enact Hilarious ‘Full House’ Scene On TikTok — Video – HollywoodLife

Absolutely adorable! Gracie looked so grown up as she showed off her acting skills alongside big sister Selena Gomez in TikTok.

Selena Gomez, 29, and her 8-year-old sister Gracie just posted the most hilarious TikTok video! The power sister duo posted a re-enactment of an iconic Full House scene involving sisters D.J. Tanner (played by Candace Cameron Bure) and Stephanie Tanner (played by Jodie Sweetin) where they argue about who is “better.” Selena and Gracie lip synced along to the audio from the throwback clip, with Selena playing big sis D.J. and Stephanie playing Stephanie. “Sisters,” the “Look At Her Now” singer penned in the caption.

“I’m older, I’m smarter,” Selena lip synced as Gracie replied, “I’m younger…I’m not falling for that!” The pair were seated on the floor as they filmed the casual cell phone video, with Selena appearing to be makeup free sans her black eyeliner. The Rare Beauty founder rocked a black floral kimono with pink and purple details, a blush colored t-shirt and shorts. She tied her look together with a bright orange manicure, keeping her brunette locks back. Meanwhile, Gracie kept her long hair down and sported a cheetah print tank top.

Selena Gomez attends the ‘Frozen 2’ premiere sister with sister Gracie in 2019. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The 8-year-old is the younger daughter of Selena’s mom Mandy Teefey, 45, and her stepdad Brian Teefey, 42. Selena has a close bond with her sibling, who came along when the Wizards of Waverley Place star was 21 years old. In addition to Gracie, Selena has a half-sister Victoria, 7, through her dad Rick Gomez and his wife Sara, who also appears occasionally on her social media platforms.

Over the years, she has spoken about being a “role model” for Gracie as she grows up. “I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold and beautiful. She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth,” the Texas native wrote back in 2017 on an Instagram video with the then 4-year-old. When Sel launched her Coach bag several years ago, she also included a nod to Gracie with the quote “By Grace through Faith” imprinted into each purse.