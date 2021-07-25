July 25, 2021 | 10:40am

It’s the Tanners 2.0.

Selena Gomez, 29, and her 8-year-old sister, Gracie, took some inspiration from two iconic sitcom sisters — D.J. and Stephanie Tanner — by re-creating a scene from TV show “Full House” on TikTok.

“I’m older, I’m taller, I’m smarter,” Gomez mouths along to D.J.’s (Candace Cameron Bure) lines from the show, which ran on ABC from 1987 to 1995 and in recent years got a Netflix reboot.

“I’m younger, I’m shorter, I’m… not falling for that,” Gracie mouths back, saying Stephanie’s (Jodie Sweetin) lines.

Selena Gomez and sister Gracie embodied D.J. and Stephanie Tanner from “Full House” in their new TikTok. TikTok

The video, which Gomez captioned “sisters,” quickly went viral and garnered over 2.3 million likes in under 48 hours.

Since Gomez is particularly private about her personal life on social media, the “Rare” singer’s sisterly content left fans elated.

“WE GOT SELENA AND GRACIE CONTENT AHHHHH MY BABIES,” one fan tweeted in response to the video.

“selena and gracie’s tiktok,” another one wrote, “i can’t believe how big gracie is time flies.”

Jodie Sweetin (as Stephanie Tanner) Bob Saget (as Danny Tanner) and Candace Cameron Bure (as D.J. Tanner) are seen in an episode of “Full House.” ABC

Before making Gracie TikTok-famous, Gomez took her younger sister as her date to the premiere of “Frozen 2” in November 2019. They even matched for the occasion, wearing matching Marc Jacobs floral floor-length dresses with identical sequin and feather capes.

Gracie, who was just 6 years old at the time, lived “her best life” at the premiere, according to an Instagram post from Gomez.

“Hope I’m officially the best big sissy ever now,” Gomez added.

Gracie’s father is Gomez’s stepdad, Brian Teefey.

Gomez and Gracie pose with the “Frozen 2” characters in 2019. Getty Images for Disney

Earlier this month it was revealed that Gomez named one of swimsuits she designed after her little sister. The “Gracie” is a colorful one-piece designed as part of an exclusive collection Gomez worked on for La’Mariette.