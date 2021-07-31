Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Blindfolded Speedrun May Be the First – Screen Rant

A streamer recently beat Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice while wearing a blindfold, making him the first to finish the game under these constraints.

A Twitch speedrunner has beaten From Software’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in just over four and a half hours, all while wearing a blindfold. The infamous difficulty of this and other games in the “Soulsborne” genre have frequently compelled fans to challenge themselves, often in ways that transcend the already brutal difficulty of the base game. For instance, following the release of Demon’s Souls as a launch title for the PlayStation 5, one player beat the imposing Tower Knight boss using a set of Donkey Kong bongos, after modding in support for the rhythm game peripherals specifically for this task.

While dedicated gamers have been able to pull off impressive blindfolded speedruns in platformers like Super Mario Bros., a soulslike game presents a considerably greater challenge. In many ways, Sekiro is one of the more difficult From Software games to attempt to beat blindfolded, as the game’s traversal mechanics place significantly more importance on precision environmental navigation. Like many other From Software games, Sekiro also features notoriously difficult combat mechanics, with no easy mode available.

Through a combination of focus, memorization, and reflex gameplay, Youtuber and Twitch streamer Mitchriz finished Sekiro entirely blindfolded. News of the run was originally reported on by Eurogamer and footage can be viewed on YouTube and Twitch. Despite his handicap, Mitchriz was able to beat the game in 4 hours, 35 minutes, and 13 seconds, bringing down the final boss in only two attempts. This might be the first time someone has completed Sekiro under such severe restrictions, as no other blindfolded playthroughs of the game are known to exist.

Mitchriz’s success is remarkable. Even with the power of sight, some players have opted to add an easy mode to Sekiro using mods. In order to navigate the notoriously difficult game without his sense of sight, Mitchcriz relied heavily on sound cues to determine the positioning and status of nearby enemies. He also counted his own footsteps in areas with cliffs and drops, and swung his sword in front of him often to make sure he wasn’t walking into walls.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is one of the best-selling games on Steam and a standout entry in the “soulsborne” genre spearheaded by From Software. It’s gained enough of a following to warrant unconventional gameplay attempts like the one undertaken by Mitchcriz. The immersive sound cues present in the game allowed Mitchcriz to carry out a very impressive feat of gameplay by navigating Sekiro‘s difficult levels blindfolded. This is an impressive run even if Mitchcriz wasn’t the first to beat Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice blindfolded.

