Sekai Project Licenses Slobbish Dragon Princess 2, Qualia Games – Anime News Network

Amairo Chocolate 2, Re;Lord 3, 2236 A.D. Secretary Stories, Tobari 2: Nightmare also licensed

Sekai Project announced during its AX Lite online panel and on social media on Saturday that it has licensed the Slobbish Dragon Princess 2 , Qualia ~The Path of Promise~ , Amairo Chocolate 2 , Re;Lord 3 ~The demon lord of Groessen and the final witch~ , 2236 A.D. Secretary Stories , and Tobari 2: Nightmare games.

Sekai Project will release Whirlpool’s Slobbish Dragon Princess 2 game on PC this year. It describes the game:

It’s been a few weeks since Judgement Day — when dragons covered the world’s skies. Humankind has been trying to adapt to a new daily life. But far beyond the skies above, the situation in the sea of stars has grown intense. The dragons were split in half in their opinion on how to deal with humankind and in the confusion, Iris, dragon queen of the Sea and Water factions, descends to Earth, claiming the seas and barring all humans from entering them. With summer resorts and fishing shut down and even people in some countries unable to travel outside their borders, things looked bleak. Days later, the dragon girl Dorami convinces Takeru, Haru and Suzuya to go to the beach for a vacation. What awaits Haru and the others as they approach the territory of the sea dragons? But for now, they’ll just have a barbecue. Maybe even split a watermelon.

Sekai Project previously released the first game, as well as the Slobbish Dragon Princess LOVE + PLUS side story game.

Sekai Project will release PURESIS’ Qualia ~The Path of Promise~ game on PC this year. It describes the game:

“Machina” is the world’s first android to pass the Turing Test. She’s attracted worldwide attention for her human-like qualities though there’s still some part of her that is not fully complete which shows that she still has room to grow. Incidentally, she is also dressed like a maid. At the suggestion of his colleague, Dr. Hiro Koshino ends up taking Machina home and has her work as a maid. As Machina continues to learn and grow through her interactions with Hiro, he also begins to develop certain feelings towards her… An android heroine and the genius hermit. This is a story of pure love where the two learn to grow together, overcome fate and find happiness.

Sekai Project plans to release Cabbage Soft’s Amairo Chocolate 2 game for PC, and it describes the story:

Yunagicho, a town lined with Western-style homes. The previous autumn was when Yuzuki came to this town and met the animal eared girls and started working with them at Cafe Setaria. The day after Christmas, he meets a lost girl looking for a traditional sweets shop. He finds the shop, which is run by her sister and that’s when he realized that they sported magnificent rabbit ears! Suddenly, Yuzuki finds himself working at both the cake shop, Sweet Tail and the newly opened sweet shop, Mochizuki and his days just keep getting busier. But he continues to do his best in the fun and lively days he spends with these animal eared girls.

Sekai Project released Amairo Chocolate in March 2020.

Sekai Project describes Escu:de ‘s Re;Lord 3 ~The demon lord of Groessen and the final witch~ game:

A fantasy world where magic exists. This is a story where demons lived among the denizens of the world. And it’s the demon realm that was about to face an unprecedented crisis when three “Witches of Ruin” suddenly appeared and invaded the demon country of Saarland. Wilfried Heisenburg, son of the governor of Groessen and his army continue their quest to reclaim territories lost to the Witches and turns toward Greiz, the political center of Groessen. Once a thriving city with trains that run from there to the royal capital, it has all the appearances of an eerie ghost town. With Herford and Cologne liberated, only the Witch of Greiz remains. As Wilfried’s forces march on Greiz, the fated hour also approaches as if to ridicule him. Thus begins his final battle.

Sekai Project previously released the Re;Lord 1 game in 2018, and will release the Re;Lord 2 game this year. The company plans to release Re;Lord 3 for PC.

Sekai Project describes Chloro’s 2236 A.D. Secretary Stories game:

This is a story about Masuko, the Personal A.I. Secretary System

(PASS) for Smart Tools* and her owner, Yotsuba. The day is January 1, 2236 A.D. and the start of the year hasn’t gone

as well as it could have. (*It’s a really awesome smartphone) This is a nonsensical story between man and AI that seems

heartwarming but may not actually be heartwarming. There are laughs but there aren’t really any tears but in any case, it is

a visual novel about how Masuko is cute.

The company plans to release the game this summer for PC and Mac. The game is a prequel to 2236 A.D. , which Sekai Project released on Steam in May 2018.

Sekai Project describes desunoya’s Tobari 2: Nightmare game:

After her last adventure, Tobari finds herself at the beach but she isn’t

there to catch a few rays. A mysterious voice calls out to Tobari,

asking for her help. With nothing else to go by, Tobari journeys to the

sea to help this mysterious person. Her journey won’t be easy as

she’ll be challenged by the denizens of the sea who aren’t keen to let

a surface dweller pass so easily. But what are the sea dwellers trying

to accomplish? And who is it that calls out to Tobari? This is a nightmare. Just when you thought it was safe to spend a day at the beach,

desunoya is back with Tobari 2: Nightmare! This is a game that CANNOT be recommended to any normal

gamer. Tobari 2: Nightmare takes all the stages from Tobari 2: Dream Ocean

and ups the difficulty to 100! This is a gift from desunoya to those

that cleared Tobari 2: Dream Ocean and were looking for more to

challenge themselves with. Each level is filled to the brim with tricks

and other deadly elements to reduce your lives to zero! If you are a daredevil hero looking for a challenge, then this

nightmare awaits you…

Sekai Project will release the game this summer for PC. The company previously released the Tobari 2: Dream Ocean game on Steam in July 2020.

Source: Email correspondence