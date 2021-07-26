Home NEWS See what Macron said about anti-vaccine protesters
NEWSNews America

See what Macron said about anti-vaccine protesters

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
see-what-macron-said-about-anti-vaccine-protesters

France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks with doctors and nurses working at the French Polynesia Hospital Centre in Papeete following his arrival for a visit to Tahiti in French Polynesia on July 24, 2021.

France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks with doctors and nurses working at the French Polynesia Hospital Centre in Papeete following his arrival for a visit to Tahiti in French Polynesia on July 24, 2021.

    JUST WATCHED

    See what Macron said about anti-vaccine protesters

More Videos …

MUST WATCH

France’s President Emanuel Macron criticized protesters who believe they should be free to reject the Covid-19 vaccines.

Source: CNN

International coronavirus news (15 Videos)

France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks with doctors and nurses working at the French Polynesia Hospital Centre in Papeete following his arrival for a visit to Tahiti in French Polynesia on July 24, 2021.

See what Macron said about anti-vaccine protesters

‘Anger, outrage’: CNN reporter shares heartbreaking story about vaccine inequality

French citizens protest mandatory vaccines for restaurants

Indonesia coronavirus children Covid-19 Schubert pkg intl hnk vpx_00001802.png

Mother: Doctor told me to make funeral arrangements for baby

screengrab south africa ICU

Disturbing video shows ER overwhelmed by ‘onslaught of patients’

screengrab indonesia oxygen

Indonesia grapples with oxygen crisis amid record Covid cases

chile covid coronavac china vaccinations surge Romo pkg intl ldn vpx_00001423.png

This country vaccinated over 65% of its population. So why are cases rising?

Some Mexicans attended a drive-in concert for the first time since the pandemic began, a sign of Mexico's new Covid reality. But only 20 percent of eligible people have been vaccinated in a country of 127 million inhabitants and health officials worry new variants could wreak havoc. CNN's Rafael Romo reports.

‘This is liberating’: Mexicans attend drive-in concert for first time since pandemic began

Singapore post covid roadmap tank lkl intl hnk vpx_00011805.png

Singapore prepares roadmap to ‘live normally’ with Covid-19

screengrab delta variant indonesia

WHO official: Delta variant on track to become the dominant strain worldwide

screengrab sydney covid testing

Sydney under stay-at-home order as Covid-19 cases in Australia rise

Iran's Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei received his first dose of the Iranian-developed Covid-19 vaccine​ known as the CovIran Barekat vaccine.

See Iran’s Supreme Leader get Iranian-developed Covid vaccine

China vaccine sinovac sinopharm coronavirus Covid-19 efficacy Culver pkg intl hnk vpx_00021920.png

China’s vaccines could be less effective, but aren’t a failure

Officials blame Delta variant for Covid-19 surge in Missouri

Children in Brazil have been dying from Covid-19 at higher rates than nearly anywhere else in the world. Doctors and researchers say the country's higher child death rate stems from several issues but the main culprit is social inequality. CNN's Isa Soares reports.

See inside a Brazilian ICU treating children for Covid

screengrab nhs

Delta variant fuels the rise of new Covid cases across the globe

See More

France’s President Emanuel Macron criticized protesters who believe they should be free to reject the Covid-19 vaccines.

Source: CNN

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Reporter calls out Flynn’s comment after being given...

Both countries say they want to keep talking...

Beijing’s regulatory crackdown hits stocks in China and...

Tesla reports record quarterly earnings, blowing past Wall...

Over 50 major health care organizations call for...

Kaduna Kidnap: Four Additional Baptist Students Regain Freedom

Man Who Ridiculed COVID-19 Vaccines Dies Of Virus 

2023 Polls: INEC Should Determine When To Use...

Gunmen Kill 14 In Attack On Niger Republic...

Why Russian athletes are competing under the ROC...

Leave a Reply