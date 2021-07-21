Home NEWS See what Liz Cheney had to say about McCarthy
See what Liz Cheney had to say about McCarthy

    See what Liz Cheney had to say about McCarthy

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) decision to pull all Republicans from the select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Source: CNN

Newsroom

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) decision to pull all Republicans from the select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

