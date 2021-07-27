see-the-moment-that-led-to-first-charge-under-hong-kong-national-security-law

JUST WATCHED
First person charged under Hong Kong national security law
The first person to be tried under Hong Kong’s sweeping national security law faces life in prison after being found guilty of inciting secession and terrorism in a landmark court ruling. CNN’s Kristie Lu Stout reports from the High Court in Hong Kong.
Source: CNN
