‘see-something,-say-something’-site-leads-to-road-rage-suspect

Associated Press

Bus swerves off road in Croatia; 10 killed, 44 injured

A bus swerved off a highway and crashed in Croatia early Sunday after the driver apparently fell asleep, killing 10 people and injuring at least 44 others — some of them seriously, authorities said. Police said the bus had Kosovo license plates and was traveling from Frankfurt, Germany, to Kosovo’s capital of Pristina, which is south of Serbia. The 44 injured were transferred to local hospitals.