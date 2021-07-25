‘see-something,-say-something’-site-leads-to-road-rage-suspect

-
Associated Press
After vandalism, NYC George Floyd statue cleaned, will move
A statue of George Floyd that was defaced in Brooklyn has been cleaned and is headed for Manhattan’s Union Square. The artwork was unveiled on the Juneteenth holiday in a spot on Flatbush Avenue. Five days later on June 24, it was vandalized with black paint and marked with the logo of a white supremacist group.
-
The Guardian
‘It’s five years since a white person applied’: the immigrant workforce milking America’s cows
A growing Latino population is slowly shifting the demographics of US dairyland – and keeping the industry goingThis is part two of a two-part series, read part one here Solomon works on a farm with 650 cows in Monroe, Wisconsin. Photograph: Greg Kahn/The Guardian Products spring out from the walls of Veracruz Mexican market in Monroe, Wisconsin: packets of cinnamon sticks, nuts, seeds, herbs, spices, tiny rainbow-colored sprinkles, chicle; a wall of healthcare like anxiety pills and vitamins fo
-
Associated Press
Bus swerves off road in Croatia; 10 killed, 44 injured
A bus swerved off a highway and crashed in Croatia early Sunday after the driver apparently fell asleep, killing 10 people and injuring at least 44 others — some of them seriously, authorities said. Police said the bus had Kosovo license plates and was traveling from Frankfurt, Germany, to Kosovo’s capital of Pristina, which is south of Serbia. The 44 injured were transferred to local hospitals.
-