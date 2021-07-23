Home NEWS See rare snow leopard on camera for first time in five years
See rare snow leopard on camera for first time in five years

Camera traps in East Kazakhstan captured video of one of the world’s most elusive cats for the first time since 2017.

Source: CNN

