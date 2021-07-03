Home NEWS See massive ‘eye of fire’ burn in Gulf of Mexico
See massive ‘eye of fire’ burn in Gulf of Mexico

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
A blaze on the surface of the Gulf of Mexico resembling a large “eye of fire” has been brought under control, according to Mexico’s state oil company Pemex.

