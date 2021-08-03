See Mark Hamill on set of The Mandalorian as Luke Skywalker – CNET

The de-aged version of Mark Hamill in the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian.

Disney just released its trailer for new content hitting the streamer in August and, among the clips of What If…? and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, came a peek at Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. Specifically, the documentary special covering the season 2 finale, in which Mark Hamill returns as Luke Skywalker.

The trailer gives a first look at Hamill on set, cradling Grogu (formerly known as Baby Yoda), without the controversial de-aging visual effects. The clip starts at 0:54 and ends at 0:58.

Yes, it’s tiny. But an interesting first look, especially given the recent revelation that Lucasfilm gave deepfake YouTuber Shamook a gig on its Industrial Light and Magic visual effects team, after his video fixing the de-aging job on Hamill went viral.

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian is a documentary series consisting of 10 episodes. The first eight went behind the scenes of season 1 of the Star Wars series, and the latter two episodes are specials about season 2. Making of Season 2 is already out and Making of the Season 2 finale, featuring Hamill, releases on Aug. 25.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is looking at a 2022 release. Before that, spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett should be hitting Disney Plus later this year.