See inside Afghanistan’s ‘deserted’ Bagram Airfield after US withdrawal
CNN’s Anna Coren goes inside Bagram Airfield to capture scenes of abandonment as Afghan forces pick up the pieces following the withdrawal of US and NATO troops after nearly two decades of war.
