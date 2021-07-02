see-how-far-i’ve-come:-bbnaija’s-tacha-says,-tells-fans-hard-work-pays

Controversial BB. 2019 housemate, Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide, has taken to social media to motivate fans, using her life as an example

The reality star told her fans not to give up on their dreams, adding that there is a reward for hard work

Tacha also advised her fans to look at the positive things in her story and use it while staying true to themselves

Big Brother Nigeria 2019 star, Tacha, is no doubt one lady who ruffled a lot of feathers on her rise to stardom and continues to do so as she attains new heights.

Despite the controversies surrounding her, the young lady took to social media to motivate her fans while reminiscing on her life.

Tacha preaches hard work to fans.

In an Instagram post, Tacha preached the importance of working hard to her followers. According to her, hard work pays. To buttress her point, she told them to look at how far she had come.

Not stopping there, the TV reality star addressed those looking up to her and advised them to take the positive things in her story and use them to their own advantage while staying true to themselves.

In her words:

“SELF LOVE Baby, SELF LOVE❤️❤️

Seeing how far I’ve come, it’s safe to say HARDWORK PAYS!! To everyone out there looking up to me, I urge you to take the positives and use it to your advantage.. stay true to yourself, believe in your dreams, work hard and the UNIVERSE will do the rest!!”

Nigerians react

Her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on her advice. Read what they had to say below:

Favourzubby_:

“My lover for life .”

Habiks_hair:

“Hard work pays.”

Queen_ivoryreborn:

“When you talk I listen ! I get one jotter for Tacha Quotes ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

BB. did not help my life

Tacha seemed to have ruffled feathers on social media after posting a video where she claimed that the reality show did not help her life.

It all started when the controversial housemate who was eventually disqualified from the show responded to a person’s comment where they claimed the show helped her.

According to Tacha, she was in fact the one who gave BB. a show. Speaking further, she asked what the Pepper Dem season would have been without her.

