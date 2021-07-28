Home NEWS See dog’s heartbreaking reaction after owner abandons him
See dog’s heartbreaking reaction after owner abandons him

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
see-dog’s-heartbreaking-reaction-after-owner-abandons-him

    See dog’s heartbreaking reaction after owner abandons him

A husky is abandoned on road and tries to chase vehicle that left him. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports on an arrest and the pup’s new home.

Source: CNN

