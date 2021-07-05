See Courtney Love Cover Britney Spears’ ‘Lucky’ – Rolling Stone

Courtney Love performed an acoustic rendition of Britney Spears’ 2000 hit “Lucky” as part of the singer’s ongoing covers series Saturday.

Love’s cover came just hours after the publication of the New Yorker’s investigation into the Spears conservatorship as well as the events leading up to the controversial arrangement; for the article, Love spoke to writers Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino about her controversial former manager Sam Lutfi — a “street hustler,” Love told the New Yorker — who also played a similar role for Spears in 2007.

Perhaps inspired by her role in the article and the #FreeBritney movement, Love decided to cover the Oops!… I Did It Again Number One single — which she noted was “written by one of those fantastic old Swedish people,” meaning Max Martin — in her own unique style.

Recently, Love took exception to another pop star, Olivia Rodrigo, who she accused of ripping off the iconic Live Through This album cover for the promotional materials of Rodrigo’s Sour Prom performance. “Does Disney teach kids reading and writing?” she wrote at the time. “God knows. Let’s see. Yes, this is rude. Rage inducing? Honey if I had a dollar for everyone this happens? I’d be real rich!”