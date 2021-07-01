Home NEWS See China’s ruling Communist Party celebrate centennial in Tiananmen Square
See China’s ruling Communist Party celebrate centennial in Tiananmen Square

The Chinese Communist Party marks its 100th anniversary with celebrations across the country. CNN’s Steven Jiang reports from the Tiananmen Square in Beijing.

The Chinese Communist Party marks its 100th anniversary with celebrations across the country. CNN’s Steven Jiang reports from the Tiananmen Square in Beijing.

