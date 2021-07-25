security-operatives-nab-seven-fake-revenue-collectors

The Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, ECTDA, has arrested seven fake revenue collectors operating in Enugu North Local Government Area.

The ECTDA Executive Chairman, Mr. Josef Onoh, and a team of security operatives apprehended the phony revenue collectors on Friday.

They claimed to be employees of the state Ministry of Environment and Enugu North Local Government Area.

The suspects were said to have confiscated building materials from various construction sites along Enugu’s G.R.A axis at the time of their detention.

Items recovered from the suspects include, 10 cartons of 60×60cm tiles, 2 bags of white cement, fake ID cards, fake Ministry of Environment tax force letter and Youth Empowerment Levy receipts of Enugu North Local Government Area.

Briefing journalists briefly after the arrest Mr. Onoh said the brutality of the suspects action in Collecting property levy and other revenue has sabotaged economic development in the state. He assured the suspects would be handed over to the Police who will charge them to court.

Collecting property levy and other levies are illegal and against the law of Enugu State. They will be charged to court to face legal action if found guilty”, Onoh said.

When contacted, the Head of tax force Ministry of environment, Mr. Amaechi Orji who came for clarification denied knowledge of them as staff of the ministry, stressing that the ministry does not embark on drive without a team of security and does not collect cash.

“None of them is a staff of the Ministry. All the documents they have here are fake. None of them emanates from the ministry of environment. We don’t go on drive without team of security agents and don’t accept or collect cash because Enugu state have a single account where we pay. The ministry also give notice of grace before confiscating any item”, he said.

One of the suspects, Mr. Chukwuemeka Iloeme who disclosed that they work for Enugu North local government chairman, Hon Emeka Odunze said that he is not aware of the ban on Youth empowerment levy in the state.