security-operatives,-lawyers-in-shouting-match-over-bid-to-witness-nnamdi-kanu’s-trial

Security operatives are presently having a hectic battle to control a retinue of lawyers who stormed the Federal High Court in Abuja to witness the trial of the self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu in the terrorism and treasonable felony charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

The lawyers, who claimed to have come from various parts of the country in solidarity with Kanu, are insisting to be allowed into the courtroom where security operatives are insisting on the list supplied by Kanu lead lawyer.

At the time of this report the situation is tense with two parties flexing their muscles.

The lawyers are claiming that courts are their markets and that no one can deny them the right to enter into any court

However, security agents who are calm are persuading the lawyers to stay back outside the courtroom since they have no role to play.

Meanwhile, former Anambra State governor, Chief Chukwuemeka has been heralded onto the courtroom to represent the pan Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze, and to witness the trial of Nnamdi Kanu.

At the time of this report, Nnamdi Kanu has not been brought into the court room but sources said he is within the court premises.