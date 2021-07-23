– Security Operatives Foil Attack on Yobe CommunityTHISDAYLIVE – THISDAY Newspapers

By Michael Olugbode

An attempted infiltration of Geidam, one of the major towns in Yobe State, by suspected Boko Haram insurgents, has been foiled by security operatives.

Residents of the town told THISDAY that the military and security operatives in the town pushed the insurgents back on Wednesday during the failed attempted infiltration.

They claimed the insurgents were overpowered and had to retrace their steps into the night.

Confirming the attack in a statement on Thursday, the Yobe State Governor, Hon. Mai-Mala Buni, commended the Nigerian Army and other security operatives in Geidam for their uncommon bravery in confronting and repelling an attempt to attack the town by Boko Haram.

Buni, in the statement by his spokesman, Mallam Mamman Mohammed, saluted the Commanding Officer who mobilised his men and moved out of Geidam to confront the enemy outside the town.

He said: “It is heart warming that, although the enemy withdrew, the soldiers gallantly pursued them and cleared an ambush mounted on their way.

“The government and people of Yobe state appreciate this act of bravery to secure the general area and allow the people of Geidam to continue celebrating the Sallah festivities peacefully.”

The governor said such proactive measures will check the wanton attacks on innocent communities.

He told the military and other security agencies that: “You have done us proud, the government and people of the state will continue to support you.”

He however called on the people to always volunteer useful and timely information to the security operatives to enhance proactive measures against such attacks.

“You are advised to volunteer timely information on suspicious movements around your communities to the security and other relevant authorities to enhance timely response,” the governor said.