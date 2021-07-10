security-operatives-arrest-vandals-of-railtrack

In Enugu, security operatives have arrested three suspected vandals of railtrack, the trio were identified as Chukwuma Okoye (56) Owchukwu Igboke(25) and Boniface Eze (37).

According to the state’s police command spokesman, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, at a Press briefing, Chukwuma and Okoye were arrested on Friday (02/07/2021) during a Joint Security Operation fronted by the Officer-in-Charge of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad, around Emene Enugu on the Enugu to Abakaliki highway.

Speaking further, the ASP said, upon search conducted on 2 Mercedes trucks with registration numbers AWK 296 YX and UWN 471 ZX, they were respectively driving, the operatives uncovered large pieces of vandalized railways tracks and sleepers they both confessed to be transporting from Ezza-Nkwubor, Emene to Anambra State. The 2 lorries and the vandalized items have been recovered. Similarly, police operatives attached to the Command’s CP Monitoring Unit on June 10 arrested one Boniface Eze aged 37 of Anambra State and recovered a Mercedes 911 lorry with registration number XC 360 UWN loaded with vandalized railway tracks and sleepers at Ezza-Nkwubor, Emene, Enugu.

The spokesman further stated that the latter who was arrested alongside the lorry driver confessed to be transporting the vandalized railtracks to an unknown location in Anambra State.