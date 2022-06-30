security-guard-arrested-in-lagos-for-allegedly-defiling,-impregnating-employer’s-teenage-daughter

The Lagos state police command has arrested a 20-year-old security guard, identified as Samuel Maikasuw, for allegedly defiling and impregnating his employer’s teenage daughter.

It was gathered that Maikasuw served as a gatekeeper at the house of one Fadiji, who was a “surrogate parent” to the 15-year-old victim.

He’s said to have been caught in a compromising position with the minor last year but was warned against repeating it.

The Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Peoples Network (ACVP), while giving details of the case, said,

“The perpetrator who defiled and impregnated a 15 years old girl is Samuel Maikasuw 20yr old. He hails from Abaji in the FCT. He was a security man at Ms. Fadiji’s house. He was once caught with the minor last year and was severely warned never to come near the little girl again and he apologized. “He was later transferred to the shop of the landlord’s wife who later converted him to a sales boy. He was arrested by the vigilantes and policemen in the Ikorodu area after the act. The suspect has been detained at Ikorodu division, Igbogbo.”

Lagos State Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest, according to bioreports.

Hundeyin noted that the crime was “defilement of a minor” which is punishable under the law.

It is confirmed. It is not just as simple as saying he impregnated someone. Under the law, it is defilement. He defiled a minor. The issue is still being investigated.” He said.