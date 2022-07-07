Home Business Secret Service Director Leaving to Join Snapchat
WASHINGTON—The head of the U.S. Secret Service is retiring to take a top security post at the California-based social-media company Snap Inc., the parent of Snapchat , officials said Thursday.

James Murray, director since 2019, had been looking to retire since the spring after 27 years with the law-enforcement agency best known for protecting presidents, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. He delayed leaving until July 30 because he wanted to lead the organization through the G7, NATO and Summit of Americas meetings, as well as to present the Secret Service’s new budget, the spokesman said.

