secondary-school-students-transform-wastes-into-cooking-gas,-photo-shows-them-demonstrating-how-it-works

Students from WASHS in the Greater Accra Region have been able to produce gas for cooking from waste materials

The innovation was made as part of the National SHS Renewable Energy Challenge which was held at Presec, Legon on July 12, 2021

The motive of the competition was to instil in students a passion for solving renewable energy, energy efficiency and climate issues

A group of students from the West Africa Senior High School (WASHS) located at N4 Accra, Adenta Municipality in the Greater Accra Region have come up with a brilliant innovation.

In an update given on the verified Facebook handle of the Bui Power Authority, it is indicated that the students produced gas for everyday cooking from waste materials from the school kitchen.

This was part of the National SHS Renewable Energy Challenge that was held at Presec, Legon in Accra under the sponsorship of the Bui Power Authority.

How the competition started

Bui Power Authority partnered with the Energy Commission of Ghana in this year’s Ghana Renewable Energy and the Senior High Schools’ Renewable Energy Challenge to bring the competition to fruition.

The aim of the competition has been to develop the research skills of Senior High School students and promote technological innovation in renewable energy and energy efficiency.

In addition, it is hoped that the innovative ideas and challenges undertaken instil in students a passion for solving renewable energy, energy efficiency and climate problems.

Students are the leaders of tomorrow

